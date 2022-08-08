FC Barcelona 6-0 Pumas UNAM: Things are looking very good! - FC Barcelona

Afine Gamper crowd of 83,021 is coming from the Spotify Camp Nou feeling very, very reassured by what they saw. Barça already had this game as good as won in the first few minutes, and ended up racking up six against UNAM Pumas of the Liga MX, but the real positive was not so much the emphatic result as the way it happened.

Lewandowski, star player in the Gamper game - FC Barcelona

Great debut for Robert Lewandowski at Spotify Camp Nou: the Polish striker scored his first goal as a blaugrana after just three minutes of the 6-0 win against Pumas UNAM in the Joan Gamper Trophy game.

Xavi: "It's been an amazing day" - FC Barcelona

Review the reactions of the Barça coach and Pedri after the win against Pumas UNAM in the Joan Gamper Trophy

Jules Kounde makes FC Barcelona debut - FC Barcelona

Jules Kounde played his first game for FC Barcelona in the 6-0 defeat of Pumas UNAM on Sunday night, coming on in the 61st minute for Ronald Araujo and looking very solid indeed as he helped his side to a clean sheet.

Tribute to Dani Alves - FC Barcelona

Before the game, the former FC Barcelona player, now of Pumas, received a commemorative gift and hearty ovation from the fans

Agreement to terminate Neto's contract with FC Barcelona - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona and Norberto Murara, professionally known as Neto, have reached an agreement to terminate the player’s contract that bound him to the club until the end of the 2022/23 season.

How the week looks with La Liga about to start - FC Barcelona

After Sunday's Joan Gamper Trophy game, the blaugranes have a busy week ahead as they prepare for the opening weekend of the league and the visit of Rayo

Pedri: It's a luxury to play with Robert Lewandowski - SPORT

Pedri, one of the protagonists in the win over Pumas in the Joan Gamper Trophy, showed he already has a great connection with Robert Lewandowski.

Samuel Umtiti drops out of the Joan Gamper Trophy presentation - SPORT

Samuel Umtiti was left off the US tour and has been training in Barcelona, without knowing where he will play this season. He was in theory supposed to be presented at the Joan Gamper Trophy but in the end he will not be among those called up.

The exchange Man United want to offer for Frenkie de Jong - SPORT

Tension, insistence, almost obsession. Words to define Manchester United’s stance on Frenkie de Jong. The Red Devils, despite the Dutchman saying no repeatedly, are still trying to sign him. Per the Express, the English life are preparing a new offer.

The futures of Miralem Pjanic and Nico Gonzalez at FC Barcelona now looks uncertain - SPORT

The preparation of the FC Barcelona 2022/23 squad is well underway. But there are still several questions to answer, especially in midfield. From whether or not Frenkie de Jong will leave the club to whether Bernardo Silva will arrive, a lot remains to be settled.

Xavi and Joan Laporta offer joint Frenkie de Jong update - Football España

Xavi and Joan Laporta have both renewed their commitment to keeping Frenkie de Jong at Barcelona this month. The Dutch international has been consistently linked with a possible move away from the Camp Nou ahead of the 2022/23 season.

Rayo Vallecano linked with shock Nico Gonzalez loan bid - Football España

Rayo Vallecano are considering a possible loan swoop for Barcelona starlet Nico Gonzalez. La Masia academy graduate Nico emerged into the Barcelona first team last season with 17 La Liga appearances in 2021/22 as an important squad figure.