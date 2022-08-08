Chelsea ready to make big moves for Frenkie de Jong, but he prefers to stay at Barcelona - report

Chelsea FC are willing to cover Frenkie de Jong’s 17 million euro salary dispute with FC Barcelona, and match the Catalan club’s asking price, according to the latest news. But the Dutch midfielder is still unwilling to join Chelsea, as he prefers to play for Barça.

That does not mean De Jong dislikes the idea of joining the Blues, far from it. In fact, reports in England continue to suggest the player prefers joining Chelsea to Manchester United, another potential suitor.

Chelsea’s owner, Todd Boehly, supposedly called De Jong personally to ask him to join his club. But while De Jong does appreciate Chelsea, his priority continues to be to stay at his current club.

Previously it had been suggested that De Jong would be willing to join United were it not for an unresolved salary dispute with Barcelona. But the latest reports say that Chelsea are willing to resolve the issue themselves by paying the money in question, and still do not have the green light from De Jong to sign him.

In fact, United are looking less and less likely to sign De Jong, a player that had been targeted as their #1 recruitment priority this summer. Reports suggest that De Jong has prioritized staying at Barcelona over joining Chelsea, but they also say he does prefer Chelsea to United. Considering the blues have UEFA Champions League Football and the red devils do not, and started their campaign with a 2-1 loss to Brighton, it’s understandable.

Drama continues to surround De Jong’s contract situation, with suggestions in the press that Barcelona have informed the midfielder that his current contract should be legally void as it was signed by the previous club president under illegal pretenses. Even as that mess goes on, indications continue to suggest De Jong wants to stay.

While De Jong has told Chelsea “no,” for the moment, it’s understood the blues will continue pushing for his signature. There are whispers that, while he indeed does prefer to stay, and would never accept a proposal from United, he does see Chelsea as a “good option” should he decide to leave.