Recovery session after Gamper win - FC Barcelona

Recovery session for Xavi Hernández's team at the Ciutat Esportiva and with Sunday's victory in the Joan Gamper Trophy game behind them, thoughts now turn to the first league game of the season which comes next Saturday at Spotify Camp Nou against Rayo Vallecano, kick off, 9pm CEST.

Lewandowski scores first goal for FC Barcelona - FC Barcelona

Robert Lewandowski only needed three minutes to score his first goal at Spotify Camp Nou. In the Joan Gamper Trophy on Saturday night, he offered plenty of clues at why he is considered one of the greatest forwards of the last decade.

Ousmane Dembélé: Top scorer of the preseason - FC Barcelona

Nine different players strike for FC Barcelona, with the Frenchman topping the list with five goals. The preseason has ended and in six games, Barça amassed four wins and two draws, scoring 18 goals (three goals a game) and conceding just three.

Dani Alves' return to Camp Nou - FC Barcelona

A video full of laughs and smiles as the Brazilian receives a warm tribute at Spotify Camp Nou

Gerard Pique has agreed to lower his salary at Barça - SPORT

Gerard Pique has agreed with the board not to earn the pay rise that his deal this year states, as agreed by Josep Maria Bartomeu, when he differed his salary. The defender will lower it and return to the prior conditions on his deal until 2024.

Gerard Pique, Lenglet, Ter Stegen and De Jong's deals will over pay to 311 million euros - SPORT

On October 20, 2020, the board of directors chaired by Josep Maria Bartomeu renewed Gerard Piqué’s deal until 2024, Ter Stegen until 2025 and Clément Lenglet and Frenkie de Jong until 2026. Seven days later, the chief made public his resignation from office, a week after having signed four new 'poisoned' contracts.

Barcelona's three plans to help register their new signings - SPORT

Barcelona believe LaLiga will accept the numbers they will present before the league starts to register their signings and contract renewals. In the case La Liga doesn’t, then the club has plans up its sleeve.

Barça warned De Jong there was evidence of 'criminality' in his contract renewal - SPORT

The Frenkie de Jong saga drags on. Now The Athletic claim that Barcelona told the Dutchman and his camp on July 15 that there was evidence of criminality in his contract agreed by the last board in 2020 when he deferred his salary payments.

Meeting between Sergio Busquets and the board - SPORT

Mateu Alemany, Xavi and Sergio Busquets are meeting on Monday morning at the training ground, along with vice-president Rafa Yuste, with two important topics on the table.

Juventus pushing to seal move for Memphis Depay - SPORT

Memphis Depay may be living his last days as a Barcelona player. The Dutchman knows he won’t get chances this season and is open to a Juventus switch. The Italians are offering him a two year deal with a higher salary than he earns at Camp Nou.

Meeting in Barcelona to seal the signing of Marcos Alonso - SPORT

Marcos Alonso will be a Barcelona player soon and today they will try to advance the matter definitively. The player’s agent, Fali Ramadani, is in Barcelona to talk about the player’s contract, which could run for two years with an option of a third.