Xavi pressing Barcelona board for right-back signing - report

Ah, the age-old Barcelona full-back problem. For the last few years the constant pressing rumor within Barca is signing a number nine to replace Luis Suarez, finally complete, and to sign more full-back reinforcements.

According to a report from Sport, Xavi is putting a greater emphasis on the signing of a right back in particular this summer. In the most recent somewhat competitive match, the Gamper showdown, the boss threw out Sergi Roberto as right back.

Sergino Dest is also around but the report states the USMNT defender “has been found lacking” by Xavi. Indeed the coach “hopes to sell the American, and sign a more defence-minded full-back.”

Barca have already missed out on Cesar Azpilicueta and are still unable to register their other new signings so boss may have to be happy with what he has for now. We’ll just have to wait and see if he can convince the board to throw more money at the wall.