Pedri sets himself goalscoring target at Barcelona

Barcelona midfielder Pedri opened his account for the season in the 4-0 win over Real Valladolid and is reportedly hoping it’s the first of many.

Mundo Deportivo reckon the teenager has already set himself a target this season and wants to get into double figures.

Pedri was challenged by Xavi to score more goals last season but his campaign was disrupted by injury and he ended the campaign with five.

Everyone at Barca will be hoping that Pedri can stay fit this season, and if he does it would be no surprise to see the teenager reach his target.

Adding more goals to his game would elevate Pedri to yet another level, and the teenager clearly has the talent as we’ve already seen.

The midfielder’s already scored some important, and very special, goals for Barcelona. His effort against Sevilla last season was voted the club’s goal of the season by fans.

Barca shouldn’t lack for goals this season, particularly with Robert Lewandowski around, but nobody will be complaining if Pedri weighs in with a few more for Xavi’s side.