Lewandowski nominated for La Liga’s Player of the Month Award for August

Robert Lewandowski has settled into life at Barcelona quickly with four goals in his first three La Liga games.

His exploits mean he is one of seven players nominated for the first Player of the Month award of the new season.

Lewandowski makes the cut long with forwards Chimy Avil, Vini Jr, Borja Iglesias and Iago Aspas. Villarreal stopper Gerónimo Rulli is also nominated along with Mallorca midfielder Kang-In Lee.

The Barcelona new signing’s goals also mean he currently tops the early goalscoring charts in Spain’s top flight along with Iglesias who is also on four. Karim Benzema and Aspas are just one behind on three.

Lewandowski will be hoping for more goals next time out against Sevilla. Julen Lopetegui’s side have endured a tough start to the season and have yet to pick up a win in their first three games.