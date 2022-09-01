Barcelona interested in LA Galaxy right-back Julian Araujo - report

Barcelona have been linked with a host of right-backs in the summer transfer window but a new name has been added to the list in the final hours of the window.

LA Galaxy’s Julian Araujo is a player who has emerged as a possible option for the Catalan giants, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Barcelona are considering multiple options for the new right back with Dest set to leave — been told LA Galaxy RB Julián Araujo has been discussed alongside other options. #FCB



— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 31, 2022

Signing a new right-back seems to be Barca’s top priority, particularly with Sergino Dest appearing to be close to a move to AC Milan.

Yet it’s not clear who Barca really want. Juan Foyth appears to have been discarded, Thomas Meunier looks difficult, while Hector Bellerin seems to be a last-resort.

Araujo is a surprise choice and a name that’s not cropped up before now. The 21-year-old has spoken recently of his desire to play in Europe after four seasons with the Galaxy.

Barca certainly have their work cut out bringing in a player before Thursday’s deadline but reportedly have been in touch with the MLS side to discuss a move for the Mexico international.