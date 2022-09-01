An unforgettable training session for the kids - FC Barcelona

Festival atmosphere at the Estadi Johan Cruyff. The FC Barcelona first team returned to training following the 4-0 win over Valladolid at the weekend after a two break and they did so in special circumstances.

A special game for Jules Kounde - FC Barcelona

Jules Kounde - who made his LaLiga debut and played the full 90 minutes in the 4-0 win at home to Valladolid at the weekend - is set to return to the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán stadium on Saturday (kickoff 9pm CEST), having played for Sevilla for the previous three seasons.

Champions League rivals: Bayern Munich - FC Barcelona

Bayern Munich will be Barça's second test in Champions League Group C and the first away from home after playing Viktoria Plzen at Spotify Camp Nou.

Bernardo Silva says he's staying at Man City despite Barcelona interest - SPORT

Bernardo Silva says he will stay at Manchester City, appearing to kill any hope of a deadline day move to Barcelona. Barca are keen to sign Bernardo but financial problems have prevented them from making a move and it looks like they will miss out on him in the current window.

Barcelona and Inter Milan strike agreement for Jordi Alba loan deal - SPORT

Bombazo with 24 hours to run in the transfer market. As revealed by @ThierryEnric14 and later explained in more detail Gerard Romero on 'Jijantes', FC Barcelona and Inter have reached an agreement for Jordi Alba to move to the Italian side on loan.

Barça right-back Dest closing in on loan move to Italian side Milan - SPORT

Sergiño Dest is set to leave Barcelona for AC Milan in the coming hours after a deal was agreed with Milan, as first reported by Relevo. Dest will join Milan on a season-long loan with an option to buy next summer worth around €20 million.

Barcelona striker Braithwaite's move to Espanyol depends on RDT - SPORT

Barcelona forward Martin Braithwaite and RCD Espanyol are negotiating a possible deal with the transfer window due to close on Thursday.

Hector Bellerin turns down three offers as he waits for Barcelona - SPORT

Hector Bellerin will be one of the names of deadline day this year with the transfer window due to close on Thursday. The Arsenal player has waited until the last moment to see if Barcelona will take their interest to the next level.

Chelsea insist on including Marcos Alonso in the Aubameyang deal - SPORT

FC Barcelona and Chelsea are still negotiating a deal for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang but are still unable to find a common ground. According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea still want Marcos Alonso to be part of the deal but Barça want the two deals to be separate.