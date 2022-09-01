WATCH: Riqui Puig’s first LA Galaxy goal is a stunner

Riqui Puig scored his first goal for LA Galaxy against FC Toronto and it’s certainly one the former Barcelona man won’t forget.

The 22-year-old picked up his first assist on his full debut last time out and has followed that up with a first MLS goal on just his second start.

It’s a pretty special one too. Puig picks up possession out wide on the left, races infield and then unleashes a shot that flies into the top corner.

And here it is:

RIQUI PUIG'S FIRST MLS GOAL IS A STUNNER pic.twitter.com/upt6lWXxZa — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) September 1, 2022

It was an important goal for the Galaxy too. Puig’s strike came in the 89th minute and rescued a 2-2 draw for his side at Toronto.

The former Barcelona man has certainly made an instant impact in MLS since his move from the Camp Nou. Next up is a home game against Sporting Kansas City.