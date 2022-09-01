Sergino Dest arrives in Italy to complete AC Milan move

Sergino Dest has arrived in Milan this morning to complete his move to the Rossoneri from Barcelona.

The defender had looked set to stay but AC Milan have made a late move to bring in the USMNT star on loan and it looks like it will go through on deadline day.

Prime immagini di Sergiño #Dest, arrivato in prestito dal #Barcellona ⚫ #Milan

Poi direttamente alle visite mediche pic.twitter.com/ta1JSk6NVk — Antonio Vitiello (@AntoVitiello) September 1, 2022

It’s been reported that Dest will move on loan and the transfer will include a purchase option set at around €20 million.

The 21-year-old will undergo medical checks at the club now and could sign his contract this afternoon with the Serie A champions.

Dest hasn’t played a single minute for Barcelona this season after being told he’s surplus to requirements by Xavi and will be hoping he can get his career back on track in Italy.

It remains to be seen if Barcelona will sign a right-back in the final hours of the window. The position has been a priority but time is against the Catalans now.