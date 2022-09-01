Barcelona waiting to sell Memphis Depay in order to sign “surprise” player - report

FC Barcelona will be able to sign a “surprise” player if they can offload Memphis Depay, according to reporter Gerard Romero on his Twitch stream.

Romero says not even he knows the name of the “surprise” player but does know he will earn 5.9 million euro net each year. He won’t be able to be registered unless Memphis get his move. The Dutch forward has been linked with many moves to clubs like Juventus and Manchester United, but no signings have been announced.

Nabil Fekir has been mentioned as a possible late signing for Barcelona, but Romero said that is not the “surprise” player.

Romero also said that it is not a “bomb” signing, merely a “surprise” and that fans should keep their expectations in line with a player who will make a bit less than 6 million net. That’s not a particularly low salary, but it not a salary a star would make.

Leicester City’s Youri Tielemans has been mentioned in the stream as a possibility, but it was labeled as pure speculation at this point. Other names mentioned in a purely speculative way were Álvaro Morata and João Félix.

Romero is streaming on Twitch right now. He has loudly proclaimed his catchphrase “things are happening!” We will keep you updated on the mystery player.