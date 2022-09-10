The next Barcelona match is upon us! The Blaugrana travel to Andalusia for a La Liga game against Cádiz, and Xavi Hernández has called up the following 24 players for Saturday’s clash:

Goalkeepers: 1. Marc-André ter Stegen, 26. Iñaki Peña, 36. Arnau Tenas

Defenders: 2. Héctor Bellerín, 3. Gerard Piqué, 4. Ronald Araujo, 15. Andreas Christensen, 17. Marcos Alonso, 18. Jordi Alba, 23. Jules Kounde, 24. Eric García, 28. Alejandro Balde

Midfielders: 5. Sergio Busquets, 8. Pedri, 19. Franck Kessie, 21. Frenkie De Jong, 30. Gavi, 32. Pablo Torre

Forwards: 7. Ousmane Dembélé, 9. Robert Lewandowski, 10. Ansu Fati, 11. Ferran Torres, 14. Memphis Depay, 22. Raphinha

It’s finally time for the last two summer signings to put on a Barça uniform for a competitive game as Héctor Bellerín and Marcos Alonso are called up for the first time since joining the club on Deadline Day. The first injury casualty of the season comes in the form of a slight groin issue for Sergi Roberto, who won’t be out for long and is left out of this one simply out of precaution. The Spaniard is the only name missing from the list, although Xavi will have to leave one player out of the bench when the lineups are announced and that will either be third goalkeeper Arnau Tenas or young midfielder Pablo Torre.

Predicted starting XI (4-3-3):

Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Eric, Balde; De Jong, Busquets, Gavi; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Ferran

The match kicks off at 6.30pm CET (Barcelona), 5.30pm BST/WAT (UK & Nigeria), 12.30pm ET, 9.30am PT (USA), 10pm IST (India), and you can join us to follow and comment all the action.

VISCA EL BARÇA!