WELCOME TO THE NUEVO MIRANDILLA!!! The cozy home of Cádiz in beautiful Andalusia is the site of a La Liga clash between the hosts and Barcelona, who come into this one in red-hot form looking for their fourth consecutive win in the league and their fifth in a row in all competitions. Cádiz are the worst team in the league so far but haven’t lost to Barça in 16 years, and the Blaugrana need to play at their best to finally break that streak. This should be fun, and you’re welcome to join us to follow and comment all the action. Vamos!

MATCH INFO

Competition/Round: 2022-23 La Liga, Matchday 5

Date/Time: Saturday, September 10, 2022, 6.30pm CET (Barcelona), 5.30pm BST/WAT (UK & Nigeria), 12.30pm ET, 9.30am PT (USA), 10pm IST (India)

Venue: Nuevo Mirandilla, Cádiz, Spain

Referee: Carlos Del Cerro Grande

VAR: Ignacio Iglesias Villanueva

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

How to watch on TV: Not Available (USA), TSN 4 (Canada), Premier Sports 1 (UK), MTV (India), SuperSport (Nigeria), Movistar LaLiga, others

How to watch online: ESPN+ (USA), Premier Player (UK), Movistar+ (Spain), others

Have fun with the game! Forever and ever, no matter the competition, VISCA EL BARÇA!