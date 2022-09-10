The lowdown on Cádiz CF - FC Barcelona

Following a fabulous start to their Champions League campaign, Barça are back in Liga action on Saturday at 6.30pm CEST, where they have got off to a similarly brilliant start. Cádiz are their hosts, so let’s take a closer look at the Andalusian side.

Bellerín and Marcos Alonso in the squad for Cádiz - FC Barcelona

Xavi has named his squad for the game away to Cádiz on Saturday at 6.30pm CEST, and the big news is the inclusion of the two final additions to his 2022/23 squad, Héctor Bellerín and Marcos Alonso.

Xavi eyes a 'good moment for revenge' - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona coach looks ahead to Saturday's game in Cádiz against a side that Barça have failed to beat in any of the last four meetings

Eric García ready to 'fight for titles' - FC Barcelona

Eric Garcia has started all four league games so far, and also got to score the first goal of his professional career. Xavi Hernández clearly has plenty of faith in the player and views him as a central part of his plans.

Bernardo Silva's father reveals rejected Barcelona move - Football España

The father of Manchester City star Bernardo Silva has confirmed his son was approached by Barcelona over a summer move to the Camp Nou. The Catalan giants were heavily linked with an offer for the Portuguese international, as part of an €80m switch to Spain, within a squad rebuild project taking place at the club.

Xavi: "I understand Jordi Alba, but the important thing is that he's in the right frame of mind" - SPORT

Xavi Hernández appeared at a press conference ahead of next Saturday's clash against Cádiz at the Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla. The Barça coach spoke about Jordi Alba's situation and his possible departure -already frustrated- to Inter Milan.

Barça have not yet given up on signing Manchester City player Bernardo Silva - SPORT

He was one of the star targets of the summer transfer window, but circumstances and, above all, the problems in registering new signings, made it impossible for Barça to act in time to bring in Bernardo Silva this summer.