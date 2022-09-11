Cádiz 0-4 FC Barcelona: The win is what matters least - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona have continued their winning form in La Liga with 4-0 victory at Cádiz, but the celebrations were muted on a day when we were reminded that sometimes things happen that are much more important than a football result.

Xavi equals Liga record for best start away from home - FC Barcelona

Today's -0 win in Cádiz means that Xavi Hernández remains unbeaten on the road after 17 games since taking over as FC Barcelona manager, with 12 wins and five draws.

Debuts for Hector Bellerín and Marcos Alonso - FC Barcelona

Not one but two debuts at the Nuevo Mirandilla. Héctor Bellerín and Marcos Alonso, the club's two newest signings, bit got their first minutes for FC Barcelona on Saturday at Cádiz.

Xavi: "Health and life are above football" - FC Barcelona

The Barça coach wished a quick recovery for the fan who suffered a medical incident during the duel against Cádiz

Ansu apologises for third Barça goal after medical emergency in Cadiz - SPORT

Barcelona's win at Cadiz was marked by a very tense event at the Nuevo Mirandilla. A spectator suffered a serious heart problem that forced the match to stop for more than 50 minutes. After the break, the Blaugrana scored two more goals to seal a 4-0 win.