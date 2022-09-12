25 to make the trip to Munich - FC Barcelona

The men's first team squad were back at training on Sunday morning after the 0-4 win (F. De Jong, Lewandowski, Ansu Fati and O. Dembélé) against Cádiz CF at the Nuevo Mirandilla stadium. Training this morning involved a post match recovery session on pitch 2 at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper, featuring all available first team squad players, plus youth keeper Astralaga.

FC Barcelona celebrates the National Day of Catalonia - FC Barcelona

President Joan Laporta leads the Club's delegation, leaving a floral offering at the Rafael Casanova monument

Lewandowski, best goalscoring start in LaLiga this century - FC Barcelona

Ever since he joined Barça, Lewandowski has shown he has a real thirst for goals. The striker has become the go to guy up front as the season gets under way, with six goals in five LaLiga games - the best goalscoring start in LaLiga this century.

Suspension of Levante Las Planas v FC Barcelona - FC Barcelona

Levante Las Planas v FC Barcelona, the first game of the women's LigaF season, has been suspended due to the non-appearance of the match officials. The local derby against the newly promoted club was due to kick off at 6pm CEST on Sunday at the Municipal de Les Planes.

Barça Atlètic 2–0 CD Calahorra: Still strong - FC Barcelona

Barça Atlètic made it two wins out of two at the Estadi Johan Cruyff after overcoming a tightly balanced start by finally imposing their superiority to clain a two-goal victory.

Will Marcos Alonso start against Bayern Munich? - SPORT

At left back, Xavi has a position without a clear owner. Alejandro Balde is winning the spot but he has Jordi Alba and Marcos Alonso waiting in the wings. Will the latter start against Bayern after making his debut as a sub against Cadiz?

Starter or off the bench, it doesn't matter to this version of Ousmane Dembele - SPORT

We’re not getting tired of watching Ousmane Dembele. We knew he was unpredictable, but before now the majority of his plays didn’t end up in the right place.

Riqui Puig still on fire in the MLS - SPORT

Riqui Puig has started off in spectacular fashion in MLS. The midfielder signed for the LA Galaxy for three seasons and debuted on August 20, coming on against Seattle in the 62nd minute. He has started the four games after that and has two goals and an assist.

Total war between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid over Griezmann situation - SPORT

Aiming to save the 40 million euros they said they would pay Barcelona, Atletico Madrid are still advancing with their provocative plan to keep Antoine Griezmann out of Diego Simeone’s line ups.