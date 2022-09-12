Sergio Busquets sends well wishes to Cádiz supporter who suffered heart attack

Sergio Busquets has sent messages of support to the Cádiz CF supporter who suffered a heart attack while watching a match against Barcelona from the stands.

The man is said to be in stable condition now, but he is still at the hospital.

Busquets’s message reads thusly: “Life is always above football. From the FC Barcelona locker room, we wish the Cádiz spectator a fast recovery and we send lots of encouragement to his entire family.”

The match was suspended after the referee was informed about a medical emergency in the stands.

“A defibrillator was dispatched to the stands to attempt resuscitation,” after the fan fell unconscious, according to the Cádiz.

“At the same time, Barcelona offered a second defibrillator in case it was necessary. This defibrillator was taken to the stands by the players themselves.

“The resuscitation attempt was successful and the fan was transferred to the ICU of the Puerta del Mar Hospital, where he remains hospitalized.

“In addition, one of the camera operators fainted at the same time. He was also quickly treated by the stadium’s medical staff without major consequences.

“Cádiz would like to thank the exemplary behavior of the fans during this situation, as well as the members of medical and security teams for their prompt action so that the incident had a happy ending.”

Barcelona manager Xavi also spoke on the situation, saying that, “health and people’s lives always come before anything else. Luckily they were able to revive the person and they are healthy and safe. We felt, both teams, that it was right to restart the game. We hope the supporter recovers quickly.”

The match restarted and Barcelona won 4-0.