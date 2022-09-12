Barcelona looking to offload players in the winter transfer window - report

FC Barcelona are still looking to sell players in order to reduce the wage bill as they may not be able to rely on “economic levers” next season to comply with La Liga’s financial fair play controls.

The so-called “levers” are one-time sales of assets that give the team cash, but once used, cannot be used again. Barcelona did not sell all the assets they could have, but it’s understood the team does not want to sell more.

Therefore, the team has to make player sales.

In the end, no players reduced their salaries and many unwanted players left only on free transfers and sometimes only with the club paying part of a termination fee.

Two veterans, Gerard Piqué and Jordi Alba, remain in bit-part roles but being paid like superstars. The team already reportedly tried to loan out Alba to Inter Milan, although the player did not like that movement.

At the moment, the club has three left-backs, which is very unusual. Barcelona also carries five centerbacks, again one more than usual. Piqué made his first start last weekend against Cádiz CF, but has played very little so far.

Frenkie de Jong continues to be in the team despite a protracted saga that saw him being linked to Manchester United and Chelsea. He opted for rejecting both teams. His salary is considered excessive by the team, although he did start both of the previous matches. We will see whether he continues to start for the most part or if he will be used as a rotation player.

Another name mentioned as a possible sale is that of Memphis Depay. The forward had been linked with moves away from the Camp Nou all summer. It seemed he was close to joining Juventus, but it fell apart at the last moment.

Memphis was a starter against Cádiz, but he was hardly inspiring. He was withdrawn within the hour for Robert Lewandowski, who scored once and assisted another in the 4-0 victory.