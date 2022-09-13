The next Barcelona match is upon us! The Blaugrana are in Germany for a massive European night as they face Bayern Munich in Matchday 2 of the Champions League group stage, and Xavi Hernández has called up the following 25 players for Tuesday’s game:

Goalkeepers: 1. Marc-André ter Stegen, 26. Iñaki Peña, 36. Arnau Tenas

Defenders: 2. Héctor Bellerín, 3. Gerard Piqué, 4. Ronald Araujo, 15. Andreas Christensen, 17. Marcos Alonso, 18. Jordi Alba, 23. Jules Kounde, 24. Eric García, 28. Alejandro Balde

Midfielders: 5. Sergio Busquets, 8. Pedri, 19. Franck Kessie, 20. Sergi Roberto, 21. Frenkie De Jong, 30. Gavi, 32. Pablo Torre

Forwards: 7. Ousmane Dembélé, 9. Robert Lewandowski, 10. Ansu Fati, 11. Ferran Torres, 14. Memphis Depay, 22. Raphinha

Barça have enjoyed a good run of health in this young season and have all of their players available for the trip to Munich, which means two players on the list will have to be cut from the final 23-man list once the lineups are announced. Sergi Roberto is back after missing the last game against Cádiz with a groin issue, and new signings Héctor Bellerín and Marcos Alonso make the Champions League squad for the first time.

Predicted starting XI (4-3-3):

Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Eric, Alba; Gavi, Busquets, Pedri; Dembélé, Lewandowski, Raphinha

The match kicks off at 9pm CET (Barcelona), 8pm BST/WAT (UK & Nigeria), 3pm ET, 12pm PT (USA), 12.30am IST (India, Wednesday), and you can join us to follow and comment all the action.

VISCA EL BARÇA!