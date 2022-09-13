Training at the Allianz Arena - FC Barcelona

Monday saw Barça train at the Allianz Arena, the venue hosting the Bayern Munich v Barça match on Tuesday (9:00pm CEST) - the matchday 2 fixture of the Champions League group stage.

When and where to watch FC Bayern Munich v FC Barcelona - FC Barcelona

The first real test for FC Barcelona this season awaits. Xavi Hernández and the squad travel to Munich to play the second game of the Champions League group stage on Tuesday against one of the tournament favourites, Bayern Munich.

Xavi says it's a real 'challenge' to win in Munich - FC Barcelona

Barça coach Xavi Hernández faced the media on Monday ahead of the clash with Bayern Munich in the Champions League group stage on Tuesday in the Allianz Arena. The blaugrana boss answered questions about his team's current excellent form and their German opponents.

Nagelsmann: 'Recent games against Barça need to be forgotten' - FC Barcelona

Time for another Bayern v Barça... but things look very different to recent occasions, a view that is also shared in Munich. Bayern's coach, Julian Nagelsmann, is in no doubt, “We know Barça. There are new faces, some with a very important role, like Robert Lewandowski. There is a freshness about them and they will be a difficult opponent”.

Ronald Araujo: 'It's a game to show what we can do' - FC Barcelona

The Uruguayan defender stresses the importance of keeping a clean sheet against Bayern Munich

Lewandowski returns to Munich - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona are away to Bayern Munich on Tuesday and it's an especially important day for Robert Lewandowski, who is returning to club where he spent eight seasons.

Muller: Mane has told me not to pass to Lewandowski by mistake - SPORT

Thomas Muller joked that Sadio Mane has been telling him not to pass the ball to Robert Lewandowski when the two old teammates meet on Tuesday.

Barcelona's plan with Ansu Fati to get him to his best level - SPORT

Xavi’s Barcelona is on the rise, both interns of results and also feelings. That is an important component too for players. We can see it in the way players like Ter Stegen and Eric Garcia are playing. But we can also see it in Ansu Fati. This should be the youngster’s comeback season and it’s on a good path.

Barça defender Kounde: Xavi knows that I want to play at centre-back - SPORT

FC Barcelona defender, Jules Kounde, said he has been assertive about his desire to play at centre-back in an interview for El País: "It's my favorite position and the one I like to play in. Xavi knows it".

Something is changing in the Barcelona dressing room - SPORT

Ousmane Dembele spoke to SPORT and highlighted the atmosphere in the Barcelona dressing room. Now Jules Kounde has done similar, and Xavi too, saying “morale is better now”.