One of the most spectacular stadiums in European football is the site of a huge Champions League group stage match between hosts Bayern Munich and Barcelona, who come into this one looking to extend their unbeaten start to the season as they face their first major test of the campaign against the German powerhouse.

LINEUPS

BARCELONA

Starting XI: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Christensen, Alonso; Gavi, Busquets, Pedri; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Dembélé (4-3-3)

Substitutes: Peña (GK), Tenas (GK), Piqué, Eric, Bellerín, Alba, Balde, Kessie, De Jong, Ansu Fati, Ferran, Memphis

BAYERN MUNICH

Starting XI: Neuer; Pavard, Upamecano, Hernández, Davies; Kimmich, Sabitzer; Sané, Müller, Musiala; Mané (4-2-3-1)

Substitutes: Ulreich (GK), De Ligt, Stanisic, Mazraoui, Gravenberch, Goretzka, Gnabry, Tel, Choupo-Moting

MATCH INFO

Competition/Round: 2022-23 Champions League, Group C, Matchday 2

Date/Time: Tuesday, September 13, 2022, 9pm CET (Barcelona), 8pm BST/WAT (UK & Nigeria), 3pm ET, 12pm PT (USA), 12.30am IST (India, Wednesday)

Venue: Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany

Referee: Danny Makkelie (NED)

VAR: Pol van Boekel (NED)

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

How to watch on TV: TUDN (USA), BT Sport 4 (UK), SONY TEN 2 (India), Canal+ Sport 4 (Nigeria), Movistar Liga de Campeones (Spain), others

How to watch online: Paramount+ (USA), BT Sport.com (UK), Movistar+ (Spain), Sony LIV (India), others

