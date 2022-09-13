Victor Barberà scores hat trick against Bayern Munich U19s in UEFA Youth League

Victor Barberà was in the goals again, scoring a hat-trick for FC Barcelona Juvenil A in a 3-3 draw against FC Bayern Munich U19 in the UEFA Youth League.

Paul Wanner opened the scoring for the Bavarians with just 3 minutes on the clock, and David Herold made it 2-0 with 25 minutes gone.

But Barberà struck back after a little over half an hour. turning in a low cross from the left into the net. And just six minutes later, Barberà scored again with a predatory finish inside the box that made it 2-2.

At the beginning of the second half, Barberà was there yet again. This was his masterpiece, a long range screamer that left the opposing keeper helpless. With that, Barcelona had completed the comeback, 3-2, at least for the moment.

But it wasn’t to be as Lucas Copado scored for Bayern with only a few minutes left.

The Juvenil A team continues their campaign in the group stage of the Youth League. They previously won it in 2018 and 2014 and are the team to have won it the most, a record held jointly with Chelsea FC.