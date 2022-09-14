FC Barcelona News: 14 September 2022; Xavi and Pedri rue Bayern defeat

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez: We were better than Bayern Munich | Sport

Barcelona coach Xavi felt his side were better than Bayern Munich despite going down 2-0 to the Bavarian giants in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Raphinha makes Champions League debut | FC Barcelona

Raphinha made his Champions League debut against Bayern Munich. The Brazilian did not feature against Viktoria Plzen but was in from the start at the Allianz Arena.

Barça’s Pedri: If you miss so many chances, you end up paying for it | Sport

Barcelona midfielder Pedri felt his team paid the price for missing chances against Bayern Munich in the defeat at the Allianz Arena.

Nagelsmann highlights difference between Bayern and Barcelona | Football Espana

Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann felt his team “played with more speed” and “were more effective” than Barcelona in their Champions League win.

The removal of the Gol Sud video marker from the Camp Nou is complete | FC Barcelona

The club has completed work to dismantle the video scoreboard at the South Goal at the Camp Nou as part of work to renovate the stadium.

Jutgla delivers in Champions League for surprise package Club Brugge | Sport

Ferran Jutgla continues to impress at Club Brugge. The striker scored one and made one in a 4-0 win at Porto in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Atletico CEO denies Griezmann talks with Barcelona | Football Espana

Atletico CEO Enrique Cerezo has denied reports his club are in talks with Barcelona to lower the purchase option for Antoine Griezmann to €25 million.