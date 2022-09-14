OFFICIAL: Gavi extends Barcelona contract until 2026

Barcelona confirmed on Wednesday that teenage midfielder Gavi has extended his contract at the club until 2026.

The midfielder will officially put pen to paper on a new deal at a special ceremony at the Camp Nou on Thursday.

Here’s the club’s official statement:

“FC Barcelona and the player Pablo Páez Gavira, ‘Gavi’, have reached an agreement to extend his contract to 30 June 2026. The buy out clause is set at 1 billion euros. “The event for Gavi’s new contract extension will take place on Thursday 15 September at 6pm CEST in an open event at Spotify Camp Nou.”

The news is a boost for Barca as Gavi has made a big impact for club and country since bursting onto the scene last season.

The midfielder only turned 18 last month but has already cemented his place in the starting XI for both Barcelona and Spain

Gavi is the latest youngster to sign an extension at Barcelona, following Ansu Fati, Ronald Araujo, and Pedri in committing his future to the Catalans.