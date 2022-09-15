Barcelona to wear white away kit next season - reports

Barcelona are reportedly set to use a white away kit next season and have already “approved the decision.”

The update comes from Sport who reckon it’s the latest in a series of brave decisions by president Joan Laporta.

Barca have worn white before but not since back in the 1970s. You can probably guess why it’s not that popular a color at the Camp Nou.

However, it seems Laporta is going for it and wants Barca in all white. They nearly are this season with their third kit which has just been launched and is light grey with a blaugrana cross down the middle.

Laporta seems confident the white kit will be a big seller among fans but is aware there will be “inevitable criticism” about using the color.

What do you think of Barcelona wearing white next season? Love it? Hate it? Meh? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!