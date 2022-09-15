FC Barcelona News: 15 September 2022; Gavi agrees new deal, new away kit revealed

Gavi renews contract with FC Barcelona until 2026

Gavi has agreed a new Barcelona contract that will run til 2026. The midfielder will sign the new deal in a special ceremony on Thursday at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona to wear white away shirt during the 2023-24 season | Sport

Barcelona will wear a white away kit on their travels next season. The decision has already been made by Joan Laporta and his board.

Lewandowski: The Bayern loss was tough, now it’s time to focus on the future | Marca

Robert Lewandowski has reacted to Barca’s UCL defeat with a post on social media. He wrote, “It was a tough evening.Now it’s time to focus on the future.”

Training session with Barça Atlètic | FC Barcelona

Under-19 stars Joan Anaya, Xavi Moreno, Gerard Hernández, Unai, Dani Rodríguez, Derek Cuevas, Lamine Yamal and Diego Almeida joined the first-team for training on Wednesday.

Days of signings at Barça Atletic as Casado, Txus Alba & more pen deals | Sport

Barcelona youngsters Marc Casadó, Chadi Riad, Txus Alba, Juanda and Pelayo all signed renewals at the club on Wednesday after being promoted to Barca Atletic.

Ferran Jutgla raising eyebrows with sparkling form | Football Espana

Ferran Jutgla continues to impress at Club Brugge. The striker was on target in the Champions League and now has 6 goals and 4 assists in his last 10 matches.