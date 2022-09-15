Griezmann’s situation at Atletico Madrid is ‘curious’ - Jordi Cruyff

Jordi Cruyff has described Antoine Griezmann’s situation at Atletico Madrid as “curious” with the Barcelona loanee reduced to a bit-part role with the Rojiblancos.

Griezmann hasn’t started a game all season for Diego Simeone’s side, with Atletico regularly bringing him on after the hour mark instead.

Atletico are trying to avoid paying the €40 million purchase option in his loan deal which becomes mandatory if he plays a certain amount of minutes he’s available for.

Here’s what Cruyff makes of it all:

“At the moment he is an Atletico player. It’s his coach who decides when he plays,” he said. “It’s curious he always comes on in the 63rd minute.”

There has been speculation that Barcelona and Atletico were set to try and reach a compromise by lowering Griezmann’s clause to €25m.

However, those rumors have been played down by Enrique Cerezo who has said he has not met with Barcelona and has no plans to do so either.