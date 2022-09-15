Ousmane Dembele returns to France squad ahead of World Cup 2022

Ousmane Dembele has received a recall to the France squad after his sparkling form for Barcelona this season.

The Frenchman has been called up by coach Didier Deschamps for Nations League fixtures in September against Austria and Denmark.

Dembele gets the nod along with new Barcelona teammate Jules Kounde.

Monaco duo Badiashile Benoit and Youssouf Fofana, Eintracht Frankfurt’s Kolo Muani and AC Milan striker Olivier Giroud also make the list.

Here are the 2️⃣3️⃣ Bleus called up for our last two Nations League games, with 3️⃣ new faces!

@BadiashileB, @YFofana19_ and Randal Kolo Muani



22/09: at the Stade de France

25/09: in Copenhagen #FiersdetreBleus pic.twitter.com/Jbl1L3SoIY — French Team ⭐⭐ (@FrenchTeam) September 15, 2022

The news will be a big boost to Dembele who has spoken openly recently about his desire to play at the World Cup for France in 2022.

“Yes, I hope I can be on the list, although it does not depend on me,” he told Mundo Deportivo. “I have to concentrate on playing well, doing my best at Barça and then the opportunity may come.”

Deschamps does have plenty of attacking options with Deschamps also calling up Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe and Christopher Nkunku.