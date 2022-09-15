 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Ousmane Dembele returns to France squad ahead of World Cup 2022

The forward has been recalled

By Gill Clark
/ new
Cadiz CF v FC Barcelona - LaLiga Santander Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images

Ousmane Dembele has received a recall to the France squad after his sparkling form for Barcelona this season.

The Frenchman has been called up by coach Didier Deschamps for Nations League fixtures in September against Austria and Denmark.

Dembele gets the nod along with new Barcelona teammate Jules Kounde.

Monaco duo Badiashile Benoit and Youssouf Fofana, Eintracht Frankfurt’s Kolo Muani and AC Milan striker Olivier Giroud also make the list.

The news will be a big boost to Dembele who has spoken openly recently about his desire to play at the World Cup for France in 2022.

“Yes, I hope I can be on the list, although it does not depend on me,” he told Mundo Deportivo. “I have to concentrate on playing well, doing my best at Barça and then the opportunity may come.”

Deschamps does have plenty of attacking options with Deschamps also calling up Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe and Christopher Nkunku.

More From Barca Blaugranes

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Barca Blaugranes Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Barca news from Barca Blaugranes