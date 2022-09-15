Barcelona turned down the chance to sign Alphonso Davies - report

Barcelona reportedly had a chance to sign Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies when he was just 17 but decided against moving for the defender.

The Canadian full-back is one of the best at his position in the world and thriving at both the domestic and international levels.

The story goes like this, in January 2018 before he signed for Bayern Munich, Hristo Stoichkov gave Barcelona a call and recommended they give Davies a shot.

Stoichkov had been covering Major League Soccer as an analyst and had liked what he had seen from the youngster. However, Barca “weren’t convinced” it was a good idea to pay the €5 million fee for Davies at the time.

A few months later, Bayern signed him for €11m and now have a generational full-back for the long-term. Sigh. Perhaps Barca have their Davies in Alejandro Balde?