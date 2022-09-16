Gavi: 'I always knew I wanted to be successful with Barça' - FC Barcelona

Avery special evening at Spotify Camp Nou. Thursday saw the event to mark Gavi signing his new contract up to 30 June 2026. The buyout clause is also set at 1 billion euro.

Barça counting on travelling fans to fill the stands in Milan for their vital UCL tie against Inter - SPORT

FC Barcelona are counting on the support of their travelling fans to be the '12th' member of Xavi's team in the next Champions League match against Inter in Milan on 4 October.

Bayern Munich's fruitless attempts to sign Barça midfield duo Pedri and Gavi - SPORT

Barça announced the renewal of Gavi on Wednesday, a day after the defeat at the Allianz Arena against Bayern Munich. The timing of the announcement is curious, to say the least, given that the Germans were trying to prevent Gavi's contract extension by Barça to take him to Munich.

When and where to watch FC Barcelona v Elche - FC Barcelona

This Saturday, FC Barcelona host Elche in an early 4.15pm start local time and the global guide below shows what that means in selected countries and regions around the world so you can be sure you can catch the action.

Xavi's dilemma with Gerard Piqué and Jordi Alba - SPORT

Elche visit Camp Nou on Saturday in the sixth round of La Liga. In principle, it is the perfect match for Xavi Hernandez to continue his rotation policy and take advantage of his squad depth.

French NT coach Didier Deschamps offers his take on Antoine Griezmann's situation with Atletico Madrid - SPORT

Didier Deschamps has commented on the complicated situation Antoine Griezmann is going through at Atletico. The striker is playing limited minutes because Atletico do not want to be forced to pay 40 million euros to Barca.

Atletico's plan with Griezmann and why they believe they are right - SPORT

The Antoine Griezmann saga continue and is becoming one of the 'attractions' of the current season. It's already almost a tradition to see the Frenchman getting ready to come on for Atletico Madrid just after the 60th minute.

Why Barcelona continue to monitor the Monaco wing back Caio Henrique - SPORT

Marcos Alonso, Alejandro Balde and Jordi Alba... the left-back position is more than covered at Barcelona, however, the club continue to monitor the market thinking about future signings.

Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies could have been a Barcelona player - SPORT

Canada international Alphonso Davies, the Bayern Munich left-back, could have ended up at Barcelona. In January of 2018, five months before he signed for the German club, Hristro Stoichkov, who followed him with Vancouver in Major League Soccer through his work as an analyst on television, phoned Barça and recommended they sign him.