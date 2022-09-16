Six Barcelona players in Spain squad but no room for Ansu Fati

Spain coach Luis Enrique has named his latest squad for September’s Nations Leauge fixtures against Switzerland and Portugal.

There are six Barcelona players in the squad but a few surprises. Jordi Alba, who seems to be third choice left-back at the club right now, gets the nod but there’s no room for Ansu Fati.

Captain Sergio Busquets, Pedri, Gavi, Ferran Torres, and Eric Garcia are the five other players in the 25-man list.

Spain have announced the squad in typically inventive style again. This time with Luis Enrique riding a bike, as you can see below.

¡Qué ganas teníamos de decir esto!: @LUISENRIQUE21 da a conocer la lista con los 2️⃣5️⃣ jugadores que disputarán los duelos de #NationsLeague contra Suiza y Portugal.



¡Míster, con este equipo seguro que nos va sobre ruedas!#VamosEspaña pic.twitter.com/Z6S0t1z2sW — Selección Española de Fútbol (@SEFutbol) September 16, 2022

Fati’s absence will be a blow to the youngster ahead of the World Cup. The teenager has only made one start this season but has played in seven games, scoring twice and picking up an assist.

It has been reported that Fati could start in attack tomorrow against Elche in La Liga, as Barcelona play their final match before the next international break.

Spain’s first match of the break is against Switzerland in Zaragoza on September 23. Luis Enrique’s side then play Portugal in Braga four days later.