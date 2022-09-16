Luis Enrique explains why he’s left Ansu Fati out of his Spain squad

Luis Enrique has been discussing his latest Spain squad after his 25-man list was announced on Friday ahead of Nations League fixtures against Switzerland and Portugal.

There are six Barcelona players in the squad for the two games but no room for Ansu Fati.

Lucho was asked about the teenager at a press conference and explained why he’s decided not to call him up this time.

”We called him in June simply to get into group dynamics and to listen to what we want in the national team, have contact and really see how he was on the field,” he said. “The truth is he was much better, now he has been participating but at his club he has only started one game and that tells me something. “He continues to have a wonderful relationship with the goal, I hope he recovers his level and we see the best Ansu, but today I do not see him ready for the squad and that is why I have not brought him. ”Hopefully he improves for the World Cup roster. He’s very young and we still have high expectations for him.”

The Spain boss’s comments suggest that Ansu isn’t ruled out of the World Cup yet but does have work to do if he is to make the final squad for the tournament in Qatar.