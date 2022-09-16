Sergi Roberto misses Barcelona’s clash with Elche

Barcelona will be without Sergi Roberto for Saturday’s La Liga clash against Elche at the Camp Nou.

The 30-year-old has been left out of the matchday squad for the team’s final fixture before the upcoming international break.

Barcelona haven’t offered a medical update on Roberto but it’s being reported he’s picked up an Achilles injury.

Diario AS reckon it’s just a “minor injury” and it’s expected that Roberto will be fully fit again by the time Barcelona return to action on October 1 against Real Mallorca.

Roberto is Barca’s only injury concern at present and his absence means new arrival Hector Bellerin could get the nod at right-back again.

Jules Kounde took over in midweek against Bayern Munich but really doesn’t want to be playing at full-back which could mean a second Barca start for the former Arsenal man on Saturday.