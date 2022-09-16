Barcelona confirm Jordi Cruyff is new sporting director

Barcelona announced on Friday that Jordi Cruyff is officially the club’s new sporting director.

The Dutchman returned to the club in 2021 but didn’t really have a job title with only vague mentions that he was taking on some kind of advisory role.

However, the Catalans have confirmed that he is now Barca’s sporting director and has a shiny new contract to go with his job title.

“Jordi Cruyff has signed his contract as FC Barcelona’s new sporting director of football. He has already been serving in the role since July 1. “An FC Barcelona player from 1993 to 1996, he returned to the club last season as director of the international area of the football section and played a key role in the two most recent transfer windows as a member of the Sporting Commission.” Source | FC Barcelona

Xavi spoke about Cruyff at his pre-match press conference on Friday and made it clear he’s more than happy to work with the Dutchman.

“First of all I’m going to ask if he can invite me for dinner so we can celebrate this. I’m very happy for him but also for us,” he said. “He’s a very capable person, very intelligent, knows a lot about football. He’s a very loyal person, to me personally but also the entire staff. “I’m very happy, it’s a great decision from the club. I back it 100%. I always said that whether it’s me here as a coach or not, both Mateu and Jordi are fantastic in their role and for the club.”

Cruyff and Alemany were certainly busy over the summer as Barca worked hard on their financial situation and managed to strengthen the squad by bringing in players such as Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, and Jules Kounde.