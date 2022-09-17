The next Barcelona match is upon us! The Blaugrana welcome Elche to the Spotify Camp Nou for some La Liga action, and Xavi Hernández has called up the following 24 players for Saturday’s game:

Goalkeepers: 1. Marc-André ter Stegen, 26. Iñaki Peña, 36. Arnau Tenas

Defenders: 2. Héctor Bellerín, 3. Gerard Piqué, 4. Ronald Araujo, 15. Andreas Christensen, 17. Marcos Alonso, 18. Jordi Alba, 23. Jules Kounde, 24. Eric García, 28. Alejandro Balde

Midfielders: 5. Sergio Busquets, 8. Pedri, 19. Franck Kessie, 21. Frenkie De Jong, 30. Gavi, 32. Pablo Torre

Forwards: 7. Ousmane Dembélé, 9. Robert Lewandowski, 10. Ansu Fati, 11. Ferran Torres, 14. Memphis Depay, 22. Raphinha

There are no surprises as Xavi once again calls up all available players for this one which means one of them will have to be cut from the final 23-man squad, with youngster Pablo Torre the most likely to not be in uniform. Sergi Roberto is the only absence for what is reportedly a minor Achilles injury, and the midfielder should return after the international break.

Predicted starting XI (4-3-3):

Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Eric, Balde; Gavi, De Jong, Pedri; Dembélé, Lewandowski, Fati

The match kicks off at 4.15pm CET (Barcelona), 3.15pm BST/WAT (UK & Nigeria), 10.15am ET, 7.15am PT (USA), 7.45pm IST (India), and you can join us to follow and comment all the action.

VISCA EL BARÇA!