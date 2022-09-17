The lowdown on Elche CF - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona will be looking to continue their fabulous league form on Saturday at Spotify Camp Nou (4.15pm CEST) as they host Elche. Here’s a quick reminder of the essentials on the green-and-whites.

Elche are the opposition at the Spotify Camp Nou (4.15pm CEST), and the team trained ahead of the game on Friday morning at the Ciutat Esportiva.

Barça coach looks ahead to the weekend fixture and also on his pleasure that Gavi has extended his contract

After this weekend's fixtures, in which Elche will be the guests at Spotify Camp Nou, there is an international break on the way, with UEFA Nations League fixtures for some, and other preparing for the forthcoming World Cup in Qatar.

Barça are well represented in the list of finalists for the Golden Boy 2022 award. Last year's winner Pedri González, Ansu Fati, Gavi and Alejandro Balde from the current blaugrana squad are included as well as midfielder Nico González who is on loan at Valencia.

Barcelona coach Xavi was delighted the club tied Gavi down to a new contract this week until 2026. "It is great news, the best news this week," Xavi said in a press conference on Friday ahead of the LaLiga game against Elche.

Xavi assured that Barcelona's handling of Ansu Fati this season is just a case of taking precautions with the young forward after a tough two years with injuries.

Raphinha is fulfilling a dream at Barcelona. A dream that he has had to work hard for, overcoming difficult times during his childhood and avoiding temptations and options that could have derailed his career.

One of the things Xavi asked for this summer was an experienced left-back. He needed someone to compete with or even take the place of Jordi Alba.