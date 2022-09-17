WELCOME TO THE SPOTIFY CAMP NOU!!! The Greatest Stadium on Earth opens its doors for Barcelona’s final match before the international break as the Catalans welcome Elche for some La Liga fun on a Saturday afternoon. The Blaugrana come into this one looking to return to winning ways after the loss to Bayern Munich, and are massive favorites to win against an Elche side that has just one point from the first five games and will look for a big upset to turn their sesason around. This should be fun, and you’re welcome to join us to follow and comment all the action. Vamos!

MATCH INFO

Competition/Round: 2022-23 La Liga, Matchday 6

Date/Time: Saturday, September 17, 2022, 4.15pm CET (Barcelona), 3.15pm BST/WAT (UK & Nigeria), 10.15am ET, 7.15am PT (USA), 7.45pm IST (India)

Venue: Spotify Camp Nou, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain

Referee: Alejandro Muñiz Ruiz

VAR: José Luis González González

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

How to watch on TV: Not Available (USA, Canada, UK, Spain), SuperSport (Nigeria), MTV (India), others

How to watch online: ESPN+ (USA), LaLigaTV (UK), DAZN (Spain), others

Have fun with the game! Forever and ever, no matter the competition, VISCA EL BARÇA!