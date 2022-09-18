FC Barcelona 3-0 Elche: Powering onward - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona are heading into international week having strung together their best start to a league campaign in five years. Following the 0-0 draw with Rayo on day one, they have strung together five straight wins, scoring 18 goals and conceding just one!

Best league start in five years - FC Barcelona

Barça and Xavi Hernández can feel very happy indeed with the season so far. After beating Elche 3-0 at Spotify Camp Nou on Saturday, 16 points from six games equates to one of their strongest starts this century.

Barça Women 2–0 UD Granadilla: Victory on debut - FC Barcelona

First game of the season and first win for the blaugranes. Jonathan Giráldez's team recorded a 2-0 win over Granadilla at the Estadi Johan Cruyff thanks to goals from Geyse Ferreira and Caroline Graham Hansen.

Xavi on Balde: An 18-year-old playing at this level never ceases to amaze - SPORT

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez says Alejandro Balde's performances have been amazing since breaking into the first team. Balde, 18, has started the last five LaLiga matches for Barça after Jordi Alba started the opener against Rayo Vallecano in August.

Ronald Araujo: When I can jump over the badge I will and not step on it - SPORT

Ronald Araujo is essential for Xavi. The Uruguayan had a calm game, with Elche down to 10 players and unable to compete. He tried to score an acrobatic goal but it didn’t quite come off.

Memphis Depay shows Xavi he can be useful for Barça this season - SPORT

Memphis stubbornly and determinedly opted to continue at Barcelona in the summer and now wants to make things difficult for his coach, Xavi Hernández, because he is convinced that he can be useful this season.

Robert Lewandowski beats legend Kubala's fast start - SPORT

Robert Lewandowski's start is leaving everyone without words. His signing created a lot of excitement and nobody doubted that he would score goals, because he's been doing that for more than a decade, but the numbers he's hitting are big indeed.

Ousmane Dembele becomes the father of a girl - SPORT

Ousmane Dembele became a father of a young girl on Friday night, according to journalist Helena Condis.