 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Riqui Puig bags hat-trick of assists for LA Galaxy

The former Barcelona midfielder is enjoying life in MLS

By Gill Clark
/ new
Colorado Rapids v Los Angeles Galaxy Photo by Shaun Clark/Getty Images

Riqui Puig has continued his fine start to life at LA Galaxy by bagging a hat-trick of assists in a 4-1 win over the Colorado Rapids.

The former Barcelona midfielder now has five assists in six games for the Major League Soccer side, something that’s not been done at the Galaxy since David Beckham managed it in 2008.

Gaston Brugman scored twice and Raheem Edwards and Javier Hernandez were also on target as LA Galaxy returned to winning ways after four games with a victory.

Chicharito’s goal was the pick of the bunch.

The win sees the team move into the play-off spots. LA Galaxy are now seventh in the Western Conference on 43 points after 31 games played.

Puig moved to the MLS side in the summer on a three-and-a-half-year contract, but the Catalans have reserved the right to repurchase the player and 50% on any future sale.

More From Barca Blaugranes

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Barca Blaugranes Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Barca news from Barca Blaugranes