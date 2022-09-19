Jules Kounde explains how Xavi convinced him to join Barcelona

Jules Kounde has been talking about his decision to join Barcelona in the summer and revealed what Xavi told him ahead of the transfer.

The defender was wanted by both Chelsea and Barcelona and admits he spoke to both Thomas Tuchel and Xavi but decided that the Camp Nou was the place for him.

“When I talked to Xavi he told me that my qualities correspond to his game plan, starting from the back, playing high, using my qualities of speed and anticipation. He also wants an aggressive team: we are one of the teams that presses high,” he explained. “He saw me in this system and I too, I saw myself in this team that I saw make a pretty crazy rise in the table last season. With Sevilla we were fifteen points ahead of them in the middle of the season. Xavi arrived and I saw the changes he made and what direction he was going in. I liked it.”

Kounde also said he wants to be part of the side that helps bring success back to Barcelona after a tough couple of years.

“First, I come to a huge club, which has known good times and which, lately, has had less. I come to a project that I would not call reconstruction, because we already have a competitive team, but rather an upturn. “I was interested in being part of this new wave, in search of titles, and to put Barça back where it has always been, among the best. Then there was the conversation with the coach (Xavi). We talked about football, mainly. I felt a real confidence, a real knowledge of myself. game and my qualities,” Source | L’Equipe

The defender has impressed since his move playing at both center-back and on the right. Kounde has three assists in five appearances for Xavi’s side.