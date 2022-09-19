WATCH: Arnau Tenas pulls off incredible save for Barcelona Atletic

Barcelona Atletic captain Arnau Tenas was in the spotlight on Sunday after pulling off a remarkable save for his side.

Rafa Marquez’s team were in action at Amorebieta and could have conceded a late goal but for some heroics in the visitors’ goal from Tenas.

Check it out below:

What a save from Arnau Tenas! Incredible pic.twitter.com/lawnmg866r — ArsenKveFCB (@ArsenKveFCB) September 18, 2022

The draw means Barca Atletic remain unbeaten and two points off the top of the table with eights point out of 12 so far in 2022-23.

Marquez’s side did have chances to win the game. Álvaro Núñez hit the post in the first half, while Roberto Fernández saw a good effort saved.

Ilias Akhomach had a chance to win it late but on but also hit the woodwork as Barca were forced to settle for a point.

Barcelona Atletic return to action on Saturday with a visit from Murcia, who also have eight points from their first three games.