Lewandowski in fine form - FC Barcelona

Robert Lewandowski is becoming the go to guy. The Polish marksman is in great form and showed against Elche that the lack of goals against Bayern was just a blip. He scored the opener, and then the third goal, making it 3-0 to seal the game in the second half.

Amorebieta 0-0 Barça Atlètic: Decent draw to stay unbeaten - FC Barcelona

Rafa Márquez's side couldn't find a way past Amorebieta's solid defending in the first half that they largely dominated. In the second half, it was the home side that was getting the chances, but they were unable to score either.

Jules Kounde: I preferred Xavi's words to Thomas Tuchel's - SPORT

In an interview in the newspaper L'Equipe, Jules Koundé acknowledged that Xavi Hernández's words were crucial for him to agree to sign for Barcelona and reject other proposals that, in principle, were more economically attractive and sportingly a safer bet.

Xavi chooses Frenkie de Jong as Busquets's replacement - SPORT

Barcelona have played eight games this season. Sergio Busquets is key for Xavi but the coach knows he cannot play them all. At 34, he has to rest. So he did not play against Plzen or Elche. He was also suspended at Anoeta.

Barcelona could sign Chelsea midfielder Jorginho for free next summer - SPORT

The transfer market never stops and Barcelona are constantly seeking opportunities to improve their squad and make it more competitive in the future.

White Barcelona away kit to feature vintage badge next season - Football España

Barcelona appear set to wear a new white away kit next season, the first time they have donned the colours of their rivals since 1978. It may also come with a twist though.

Xavi Hernandez highlights squad depth and team identity after Barcelona go top - Football España

After a blip in midweek against Bayern Munich, Barcelona got back on track before the international break with a 3-0 victory over Elche. Following a sending off after just 15 minutes, Gonzalo Verdu hauling down Robert Lewandowski, it turned out to be something of a comfortable win.