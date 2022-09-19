 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Barcelona hoping Gerard Pique decides to retire - report

The defender is struggling for minutes

By Gill Clark
FC Barcelona - Elche CF - La Liga Photo by Xavier Bonilla/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Barcelona are reportedly hoping that Gerard Pique will decide to hang up his boots after being benched for Xavi at the start of the new season.

Pique has previously insisted that if he’s not wanted at Barcelona then he would call it a day and certainly seems surplus to requirements right now.

The center-back has only played against Viktoria Plzen and Cadiz this season and is behind Ronald Araujo, Eric Garcia, Andreas Christensen, and Jules Kounde in the pecking order.

FC Barcelona v Viktoria Plzen: Group C - UEFA Champions League Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Diario Sport are now reporting that Barca are hoping Pique sticks to his word because he’s becoming something of a problem to the club.

The report claims that Pique earns €52 million a season at Barcelona which is the highest salary at the club and the highest in the Spanish top flight.

Paying out that much for Pique to warm the bench is not something Barcelona particularly want to be doing but it’s not clear yet if the defender is willing to call it a day.

