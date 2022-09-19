Marc-Andre ter Stegen close to beating clean sheet record at Barcelona

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen has enjoyed a strong start to the season and has conceded just once so far in La Liga in 2022-23.

The stopper had the summer off and it seems to have done him the world of good. Barca’s backline has also improved too which the goalkeeper is surely appreciating as well.

Ter Stegen is currently on a run of four games without conceding a goal and it’s actually been 444 minutes since he last picked the ball out of his own net in La Liga.

The last time Ter Stegen was beaten in the Spanish top flight was in the 4-1 win over Real Sociedad on August 12.

The German’s longest stretch without conceding a goal came back in 2019-20 when he notched up 500 minutes which means he could break that record next time out.

Real Mallorca are next up for Barca in La Liga after the international break. Javier Aguirre’s side are currently in 10th place with eight points from their first six games.