Another session at the Ciutat Esportiva - FC Barcelona

Another session at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper. The available first team players trained on the Tito Vilanova pitch on Thursday evening. Sergiño Dest, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Abde had the Club's permission to miss training.

Pierre Emerick Aubameyang leaves for Chelsea - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona and Chelsea Football Club have reached an agreement on the transfer of Pierre Emerick Aubameyang for 12 million euros. FC Barcelona publicly expresses its gratitude to Aubameyang for his professionalism, commitment, dedication and ever-present positive and warm approach regarding every aspect involving the Club.

Agreement to sign Héctor Bellerín - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona and Héctor Bellerín have reached an agreement to sign the player, after the defender terminated his contract with Arsenal Football Club. The player will sign a contract until 30 June 2023 and the buyout clause has been set at 50 million euros.

Abde Ezzalzouli: Contract extended and loaned to Osasuna - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona and Abde Ezzalzouli have reached an agreement to extend the player’s contract until June 2026. The buyout clause has been set at 200 million euros.

Sergiño Dest loaned to AC Milan - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona and AC Milan have reached an agreement on the loan of the player Sergiño Dest for the 2022/23 season. The deal also includes an option to buy the player once the loan period expires.

Agreement to terminate Martin Braithwaite's contract with FC Barcelona - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona and Martin Braithwaite have reached an agreement to terminate the contact binding the player to the club until the end of the 2023/24 season. FC Barcelona publicly expresses its gratitude to Braithwaite for his commitment and dedication and wishes him the best of fortune and every success in the future.

Jordi Alba to finally stay at Barça ending talks of a loan move to Inter Milan - SPORT

The Jordi Alba case comes to a swift end. FC Barcelona's fourth captain will not leave the Spotify Camp Nou this summer despite agreeing to a loan move with Inter Milan on Wednesday.