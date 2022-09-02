The transfer window closes but the window of opportunity opens for Barca

It’s true that the summer transfer window saw a lot of fire fighting and manoeuvring from Joan Laporta and his board.

Desperate times often call for desperate measures of course.

There’s also a reasonable enough argument that those in charge are mortgaging the future of the club on the premise of success now.

That isn’t guaranteed but sometimes risk does bring reward.

Frankly, what other choice did the club have at this juncture? Supporters have long moaned about the quality of the squad but, like it or not, that was entirely Josep Maria Bartomeu’s doing.

Who can forget his preference for a €15m Martin Braithwaite rather than a €20m Erling Haaland?!

Sure, there will be those culers that will continue to give Laporta the widest of berths, though it’s undeniable just how much he has supported Xavi in this window.

Keeping hold of Frenkie and Memphis isn’t the worst outcome in the world, and even Miralem Pjanic can still do a job when called upon.

With the possible exception of not being able to secure Bernardo Silva, and letting Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang move to Chelsea, it’s been the perfect window for the coach.

Whomever Xavi has wanted to secure or let go, the board has delivered. Clearly, therefore, the relative success or failure this season now falls squarely on his shoulders.

Seeing Jordi Alba as a potential third choice left-back will please a lot of supporters, as will having Hector Bellerin installed at right-back in place of Sergino Dest.

The former Arsenal man will have much to prove given his La Maria credentials, and one can only hope the same fate that befell the likes of Sergi Roberto isn’t levelled in Bellerin’s direction.

Perhaps the biggest win of the window is that the first team squad now has genuine strength in depth.

One only has to look at the quality of the bench in the last game to understand that if a match is starting to escape the Blaugranes, Xavi still has the capability to bring on some big guns.

As the Champions League begins again, Barca can have genuine aspirations of going deep into European football’s premier competition once more.

Real Madrid will already know they won’t have it all their own way in La Liga this season too.

With a mid-season World Cup to factor in as well, this is going to be quite the ride.

Strap yourselves in!