Bernardo Silva says he only received one offer and it wasn’t from Barcelona

Bernardo Silva and Barcelona were reportedly close to a deal yesterday, well, at least according to a single report they were. According to Silva himself, there was never even an offer from Barcelona. The one offer he did receive, was believed to be from our good pals at PSG.

“It wasn’t a tough decision [to stay],” Silva said. “There was one offer from one team, no more than that, so it was quite easy for me and for the club because the only offer that came quite late so for the club to find a replacement it wouldn’t be easy. I’m very happy here as I said and I’m going to do my best. “The truth is there have been no offers from Spain, so I’m staying in Manchester and I’m happy. That’s all, that’s my choice.” Silva | Source

Silva to Barcelona would have been quite the deadline day deal, but it seems like it was never even all that close. Maybe next time.