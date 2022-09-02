Sergiño Dest says joining AC Milan was ‘an easy decision’

Sergiño Dest seemed to be destined to leave Barcelona in the short term. The American was linked with a move away to just about any team that seemed plausible. The hours were counting down, but it finally did happen on deadline day with a loan move to AC Milan.
And Dest looks pretty excited about his new home for the next 12 months.
“I need to get minutes for the World Cup. I need to play. Not only for the World Cup, I just want to play always,” Dest said in an interview with Milan TV on Friday.
“They (Milan) gave me a great opportunity. So I didn´t even think twice. I was like: I have to do it. I want to play. So it was an easy decision to make.”
Dest | Source
It’s good to see Dest get to a place where he will get some intense minutes and perhaps come back to Barcelona after the loan if Milan doesn’t want to pay the 20 million euro buy clause.
