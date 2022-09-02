FC Barcelona confirm squad numbers for 2022-23 season

Barcelona confirmed on Friday the finalized squad for the 2022-23 season that features a total of 26 players, of which 21 have been registered as first team players along with five youngsters from the youth level who will be main squad regulars.

The Blaugrana signed eight new players and completed nearly 20 depatures during the busiest summer transfer window in recent club history, and this is how the squad breaks down by position:

Goalkeepers: 1. Marc-André ter Stegen, 26. Iñaki Peña, 36. Arnau Tenas

Defenders: 2. Héctor Bellerín, 3. Gerard Piqué, 4. Ronald Araujo, 15. Andreas Christensen, 17. Marcos Alonso, 18. Jordi Alba, 23. Jules Kounde, 24. Eric Garcia, 28. Alejandro Balde

Midfielders: 5. Sergio Busquets, 8. Pedri, 16. Miralem Pjanic, 19. Franck Kessie, 20. Sergi Roberto, 21. Frenkie De Jong, 30. Gavi, 32. Pablo Torre

Forwards: 7. Ousmane Dembélé, 9. Robert Lewandowski, 10. Ansu Fati, 11. Ferran Torres, 14. Memphis Depay, 22. Raphinha

The two new signings made on Deadline Day, Héctor Bellerín and Marcos Alonso, have also had their numbers confirmed as Bellerín takes Sergiño Dest’s number 2 after the American joined AC Milan on loan while Alonso gets the #17 shirt after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s sale to Chelsea. There is an expectation that Gavi will take the famous #6 jersey once his contract renewal is official, but that probably won’t happen until January according to the latest reports.

