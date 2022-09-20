Barcelona put ‘fear clauses’ into Nico and Abde’s loan contracts - report

Barcelona have reportedly added special clauses into the contracts of their loan players which means they are unlikely to face their parent club this season.

Diario Sport and Catalunya Radio are reporting that Barca have added “fear clauses” to contracts of players such as Nico Gonzalez and Ez Abde.

The move means that if Valencia were to select Nico against Barcelona, for example, then Los Che would have to pay Barcelona some extra cash.

Sport reckon it’s fairly common practice and came about when Fernando Morientes helped Monaco knock Real Madrid out of Europe while on loan at Monaco.

The report also reckons it’s why Alex Collado did not feature for Elche at the weekend against Barcelona in La Liga.

Collado was eligible to play in the match but did not make it off the bench for the visitors at the Camp Nou.

Clubs are no longer allowed to prevent loan players featuring against them but it seems they can get around it by introducing the ‘fear clauses.’